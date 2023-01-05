Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO Sells 2,711 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CFO James M. Rallo sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $83,065.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Xometry Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of -0.20. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

A number of analysts have recently commented on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Xometry by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,680,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,664,000 after acquiring an additional 51,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,816,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,923,000 after acquiring an additional 447,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,476,000 after acquiring an additional 706,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,183,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,091,000 after acquiring an additional 247,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Xometry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Stories

