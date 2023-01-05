Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,948 shares of company stock worth $11,038,422. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $868.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.69 and a one year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

