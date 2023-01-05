Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Stake Cut by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 193.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3,351.7% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,568,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,021 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth $169,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDN opened at $29.91 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72.

