iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,231,000 after buying an additional 593,396 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 673,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,751,000 after buying an additional 17,676 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,029,000 after buying an additional 50,242 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 529,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,994,000 after buying an additional 33,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 469,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,283,000 after buying an additional 29,958 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $281.93 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $261.80 and a 52-week high of $433.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.22.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

