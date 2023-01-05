iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,020 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $25,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 41,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB opened at $93.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.71. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $107.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

