iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $27,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

OEF opened at $170.47 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $220.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.71.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

