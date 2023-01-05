iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Holdings Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $31,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,484,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,300,000 after purchasing an additional 104,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,910,000 after purchasing an additional 99,632 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,999,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,680,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $202.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.14. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $178.51 and a 12-month high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

