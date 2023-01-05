Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 495.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 45,328,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 68.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,495,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,242,000 after buying an additional 11,948,019 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 2.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,815,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,371,000 after acquiring an additional 589,954 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.37 on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

