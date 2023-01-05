Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Gap Down to $4.71

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.71, but opened at $4.48. Itaú Unibanco shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 192,085 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITUB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.97%. Research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 495.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 45,328,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,348,000 after buying an additional 37,718,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 68.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,495,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth approximately $33,234,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

