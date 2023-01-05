J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.3% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 75,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PG opened at $152.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $363.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

