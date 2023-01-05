Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 757,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 208,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $180.13 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

