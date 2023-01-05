Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.0% of TFC Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 29,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.5% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $180.13 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $470.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

