JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Increased by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 34,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of JPM opened at $136.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The company has a market capitalization of $400.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.67.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
