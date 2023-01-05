JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

JPM stock opened at $136.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $400.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

