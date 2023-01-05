JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 43,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.8% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 26,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $136.38 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The stock has a market cap of $400.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

