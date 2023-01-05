JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.3% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.4% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 18,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.67.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM opened at $136.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.