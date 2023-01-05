Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 302,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,422. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $85.14 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.69 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $868.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

