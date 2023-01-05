Kelman Lazarov Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $319.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $327.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $414.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.80 and a 200-day moving average of $298.50.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

