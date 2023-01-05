KG&L Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.0% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.0% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 201,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,016,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $172.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $121.64 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

