KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Shares of HD stock opened at $319.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $414.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

