Lannebo Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,994 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $88.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average is $103.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.