Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Buys 1,102 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 241.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $113.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $390.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.13.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.23.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at $41,223,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

