Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,066.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 119.9% during the third quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 103.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 184,184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,813,000 after purchasing an additional 93,496 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 31.8% during the third quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 87,646 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.1% during the third quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.3% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 20,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,422. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average of $111.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.69 and a 12 month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

