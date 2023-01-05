Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Invests $217,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 9.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Home Depot by 74.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 39,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

NYSE HD opened at $319.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.50. The company has a market capitalization of $327.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $414.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

