Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of L. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Loews by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Loews by 3.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 18.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 21.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.