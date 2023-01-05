Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 578,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,305,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average is $103.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

