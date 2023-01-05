Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $917,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $111.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

