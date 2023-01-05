Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $499,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 81.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 92,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 41,709 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 470,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $96,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

XOM opened at $106.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.48 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

