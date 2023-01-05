Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Research Coverage Started at New Street Research

New Street Research began coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTCH. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital cut Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.32.

Match Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. Match Group has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $133.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. Analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Match Group by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Match Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

