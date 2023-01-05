Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 24,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 169,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HD opened at $319.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $414.22. The company has a market capitalization of $327.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

