MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $106.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $66.48 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

