McDonald Partners LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McDonald Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.7% of McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $180.13 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.82 and its 200 day moving average is $171.56. The company has a market capitalization of $470.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

