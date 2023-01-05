McDonald Partners LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

McDonald Partners LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of McDonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,217,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.67.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
