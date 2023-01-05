Michael John Sparks Sells 3,239 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $53,799.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,134.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SSR Mining Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.81. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $24.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $166.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 375,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 30,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,644,000 after buying an additional 349,449 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading

