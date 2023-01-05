Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 58.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.59.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

