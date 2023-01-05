Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $113.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $390.11. The company has a market capitalization of $358.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

