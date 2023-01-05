Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

JNJ stock opened at $180.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $470.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

