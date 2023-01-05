Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 71,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MUFG opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.22.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

