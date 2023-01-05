Monarch Capital Management Inc. Buys 37,188 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,895.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,615 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,300 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,062,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,848 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.1% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,410,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,878.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,402,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,240 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $88.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

