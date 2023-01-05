Motive Wealth Advisors Invests $524,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,977 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 199.5% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its position in Tesla by 157.1% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $113.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $390.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.23.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.