MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $106.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $439.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.48 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.70.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

