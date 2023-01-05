Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Sells $107,022.30 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 2,706 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $107,022.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 639,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,304,208.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Natera Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.28. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRA. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.82.
Institutional Trading of Natera
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natera (NTRA)
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- Will Canada Goose Stock Fly Higher for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.