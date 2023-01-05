Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Sells $107,022.30 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 2,706 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $107,022.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 639,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,304,208.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.28. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRA. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.82.

Institutional Trading of Natera

About Natera

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natera by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Natera by 4,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 970.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

