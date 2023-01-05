Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Jonathan Sheena Sells 1,236 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,236 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $48,883.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,546,426.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 134 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $5,338.56.
- On Monday, October 24th, Jonathan Sheena sold 44 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $1,866.04.
Natera Price Performance
NTRA opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $89.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
