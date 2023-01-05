NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 27.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 24.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 124,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 164,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 0.9 %

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56.

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.