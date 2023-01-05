Oak Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 119.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average is $111.70. The stock has a market cap of $868.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $170.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $787,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,948 shares of company stock worth $11,038,422 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

