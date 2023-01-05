Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 96,500 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 96,500 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 1.6% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 28,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $882,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $2,220,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.9 %

ZBH stock opened at $128.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 97.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.