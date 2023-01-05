Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 142.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.3 %

OMC stock opened at $84.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on OMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. ING Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.