ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $64.44 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.25.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.