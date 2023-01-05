ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $26,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.25. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

