Outfitter Financial LLC Acquires 19,436 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,898.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,876.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 41,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 39,210 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,947.7% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,867.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 477,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,683,000 after buying an additional 453,332 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,881.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 78,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,903.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.22. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

